Strict measures in Place for AP SSC examinations

In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Class 10 public examinations, the Chief Secretary (CS) of Andhra Pradesh has issued stringent directives to district collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs). With a staggering 6,19,275 students registered to take the exams across 3,450 designated centers in the state, officials are taking all necessary precautions.

To maintain order, prohibitions under Section 144 will be enforced within a 100-meter radius of all exam centers. Additionally, all Xerox and internet cafes located within the vicinity of these centers will be closed to prevent any potential disruptions or malpractice.

Authorities have also been urged to take rigorous action against individuals spreading false information or rumors related to the examination process. A state-level control room has been established and can be reached at 08662974540 for any related inquiries or issues.

In a significant measure to ensure exam integrity, it has been clarified that the only mobile phones permitted inside exam centers will be those belonging to the Chief Superintendent. To coordinate these efforts, district collectors and SPs have been advised to conduct district-level meetings with education and other relevant departmental officials.

Chief Secretary Vijayan and has emphasized the importance of these initiatives and commended the officials to take all necessary steps to guarantee that the Class 10 public examinations, scheduled from March 17th to April 1st, proceed without any incidents. This proactive approach aims to provide a secure and conducive environment for students during this critical phase of their education.