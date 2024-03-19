Strictly follow Model Code of Conduct: Collector

Ongole: As the model code of conduct (MCC) is being enforced, the political parties and printers are also required to follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission and cooperate with the authorities, said Prakasam District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar.

The Collector conducted separate meetings with the representatives of the political parties, the printers and their association members to create awareness on the model code of conduct at the Collectorate in Ongole on Monday. In the meeting with the political leaders including Kranthi Kumar from YSRCP, Rajasekhar from BJP, M Kalesha Baig from TDP, Rasool Basha from the Congress Party and Erraiah from BSP, the Collector explained that they removed the symbols and photos of leaders of political parties from the public and private places as per the election guidelines.

He informed them that the parties may criticise other parties over the policies, but they cannot abuse the leaders on personal grounds. He said that they may utilise the loudspeakers from 6 am to 10 pm for campaigning and ordered them to get permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee for the advertisements to be published in the newspapers and electronic media.

He warned them that attempts to influence voters by offering inducements would be considered a violation of the model code of conduct.

In another meeting with the printers and their association members, the Collector explained the election guidelines regarding the printing of banners, wall posters, pamphlets, etc. He explained that as per Section-127A of the Representation of People’s Act, the publicity material must have the names and addresses of the printer and publisher. He ordered the printers who printed the publicity material to submit declarations in the format given in Appendix A and Appendix B by the Election Commission. He instructed them to submit the details of the publicity material within three days of publishing. He warned them that violators would be punished and their printing press would be seized.

Joint Collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna and district revenue officer R Srilatha also participated in

the meetings.