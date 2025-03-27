Strictly follow safety protocols, VMRDA tells shop operators

Visakhapatnam: Following a fire accident that occurred in a shop, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) focused on ensuring safety protocols and directed commercial unit operators to follow safety standards.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal instructed commercial unit operators to get fire extinguishers in stores belonging to the VMRDA.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at VMRDA’s shop No: 14 near Central Park. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. But due to a short circuit, the incident led to property loss to the tune of Rs 1 lakh approximately.

The VMRDA Chairperson, secretary Murali Krishna and executive engineer Rama Raju reached the spot and enquired about the incident. They noticed that there were no fire safety standards followed by the shop operator.

Further, the Chairperson instructed the officials to ensure that the shops are equipped with fire extinguishers and make it mandatory for them.

All shop operators belonging to VMRDA have been ordered to take steps to prevent fire accidents and give priority to following safety protocols.

There is a need to have fire control systems in commercial outlets, particularly in shops located near tourist spots, the VMRDA officials stressed.

The officials said that action will be taken against those neglecting to follow safety protocols.