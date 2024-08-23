  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Stringent action against road occupiers, civic chief warns

Stringent action against road occupiers, civic chief warns
x
Highlights

Nellore: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja has warned of initiating stringent action against those, who occupies roads by placing display...

Nellore: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja has warned of initiating stringent action against those, who occupies roads by placing display boards and others on municipal roads. As part of sanitation drive, the NMC Commissioner along with officials visited various places from old municipal office to Siri Multiplex, Archana Theatre centre, AC Centre etc on Thursday. After noticing display boards, business signboards, house construction material and other such items placed in the middle of the roads, he ordered the planning department officials to serve notices to the traders for occupying road and causing inconvenience to the pedestrians. He also directed the officials to impose penalty on those traders if they repeat the same even after warning.

The Commissioner stated everyday large number of people from nearby areas visit Nellore city on various works. Display of various types of boards will cause traffic problems, he added. The civic chief instructed the officials to prepare estimations for conducting repairs to the municipal shopping complex located at AC centre. SE Sampath Kumar, EE Chandraiah, Health Officer Chaitnya, City Planner Devi Kumari and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X