Stringent action against road occupiers, civic chief warns

Nellore: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja has warned of initiating stringent action against those, who occupies roads by placing display boards and others on municipal roads. As part of sanitation drive, the NMC Commissioner along with officials visited various places from old municipal office to Siri Multiplex, Archana Theatre centre, AC Centre etc on Thursday. After noticing display boards, business signboards, house construction material and other such items placed in the middle of the roads, he ordered the planning department officials to serve notices to the traders for occupying road and causing inconvenience to the pedestrians. He also directed the officials to impose penalty on those traders if they repeat the same even after warning.

The Commissioner stated everyday large number of people from nearby areas visit Nellore city on various works. Display of various types of boards will cause traffic problems, he added. The civic chief instructed the officials to prepare estimations for conducting repairs to the municipal shopping complex located at AC centre. SE Sampath Kumar, EE Chandraiah, Health Officer Chaitnya, City Planner Devi Kumari and others were present.