Stringent security arrangements for peaceful Ganesh immersion

Puttaparthi: District SP V Ratna, announced that comprehensive security arrangements have been made to ensure the peaceful conduct of Ganesh immersion ceremonies across the district.

Police forces have been strategically deployed in all major areas including Puttaparthi, Hindupur, Penukonda, Dharmavaram, and Kadiri sub-divisions where Ganesh idols have been installed.

The SP emphasized that clear instructions have been issued regarding safety measures and guidelines to be followed during the immersion process. Organizers have been urged to cooperate in avoiding traffic disruptions and to ensure processions are conducted in an orderly manner. Security has been heightened at all immersion sites, with patrolling teams deployed area-wise. Locations for idol immersion have been identified in coordination with various departments.

Advanced surveillance tools such as CCTV cameras and drone monitoring have been implemented for real-time supervision.

SP V Ratna also instructed that sound systems with high decibel levels should be avoided to prevent public inconvenience. She urged all participants to act responsibly and avoid any provocative behavior during the processions. Special care is to be taken towards children and the elderly.

Peace committee meetings and sessions with Ganesh Utsav Committee members have been held to communicate safety protocols and legal guidelines.

Organizers have been requested to ensure no alcohol consumption during the processions and to complete the immersion within the stipulated time. Citizens are requested to cooperate with police for a peaceful celebration. For assistance, they are advised to contact their local police station or dial 112.