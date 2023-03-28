Strive for environmental protection: Collector to students

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy called upon the students to strive for environmental protection from now onwards as the environmental imbalance and changes in climatic conditions have been causing calamities.

He congratulated the schools which were adjudged as the best Green Schools as part of the Green School programme of AP National Green Corps (APNGC) and Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi.

It may be noted that out of 2,187 schools enrolled for the purpose across the State, 10 schools were selected as best Green Schools while nine of them are from the erstwhile Chittoor district. Among these, six are from Tirupati district.

On the occasion, the Collector handed over the certificates to the respective schools at a programme held in the Collectorate on Monday.

DEO Dr V Sekhar said that students work in the areas of water, air, food, waste management, energy etc., aspects and enrol the details online based on which the Green Schools are selected. APNGC State coordinator P Neelakantaiah and district coordinator K Hari Shankar were present.

The six schools which were selected as best Green Schools in Tirupati district are: ZPHS, Kamma Kandriga of RC Puram mandal, ZPGHS, Narayanavanam, KGBV School, Yerravaripalem, ZPHS, Anjuru, SPZP Girls High School, Chandragiri and ZPHS, Kallivettu of BN Kandriga mandal.