Strive for YSRCP victory in Nellore: Vijayasai

Nellore: Exuding confidence of his party’s victory, YSRCP Nellore MP nominee V Vijayasai Reddy stated that it is high time for the party functionaries to play a crucial role in the interest of the ruling party to win both Nellore MP seat and Nellore city Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections.

He participated in Ramzan feast here on Thursday. Indirectly commenting on Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy quitting the party, Vijayasai Reddy said that there will be no loss to the party if a few leaders left, as all the people are with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He claimed that since the beginning, YSRCP is very strong in Nellore city as winning the election will be like a cake walk in both Nellore city and Nellore MP seat.

Reminding that one Shiek Moulana Saheb got elected as MLA from Udayagiri Assembly segment, Vijayasai Reddy said after 70 years again Muslims got the opportunity to contest the elections only with the initiation of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He urged Muslims to strive for the victory of party city nominee MD Khaleel Ahmed in the ensuing elections.