Strive hard to strengthen party at lower level: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has called upon the party cadres to strive hard to strengthen the party from grassroot level, and those, who work hard will get higher positions in the party.

He spoke at a meeting regarding deploying committees at Perumallapadu village of Chejerla mandal on Sunday. Informing that Atmakur constituency occupied third place in the entire State by enrolling 1.5 lakh party membership, Anam lauded that this became possible with the hard work of party functionaries of various disciplines. Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it was proposed to deploy committees from booth level to mandal level in all disciplines to strengthen the party at lower level. Already 7,448 Kutumba Sadhikaratha Saradhulu and 275 booth conveners for six mandals in Atmakuru constituency were deployed, he informed.