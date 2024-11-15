Strive to bag national level Swachh Survekshan award

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged the corporation officials to work together for achieving national rank in Swachh Survekshan competition. On Thursday, she held a meeting with the heads of various departments on the preparations to be made for achieving recognition in the national competition.

The Commissioner instructed the officials to focus on the competitions in water plus, and also in achieving garbage-free city.

She wanted the officials to ensure that no garbage remain uncleared anywhere in the city and also ensure that workers will take up door-to-door waste collection every day without fail.

Mourya further directed the officials to take required steps for the well maintenance of public toilets and all the existing toilets used by the people in all localities.

To give a touch of clean and green, the Commissioner told the officials to improve greenery at all medians in between the dividers and also at all the junctions in the city. She wanted to plant more saplings wherever possible to enhance greenery in the city. Besides, filling up potholes and painting the walls on a war foot basis, she directed the officials to work in coordination to achieve more national ranks in various categories in Swachh Survekshan competition.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Syam Sundar, MEs Thulasi Kumar and Gomati, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DEs, town planning officials, MEPMA Staff were present.