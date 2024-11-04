Student dies after having breakfast at BC Welfare Hostel

Vizianagaram/Vijayawada: A 12-year-old student died after having breakfast at the BC Welfare Hostel in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

K Syamala Rao (12) was studying Class-7 and staying at the BC Welfare Hostel at Kata Veedhi in Vizianagaram. Syamala Rao was a native of Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district.

On Sunday he fell unconscious after having breakfast at the hostel. Warden Janaki Ram and staff have shifted him to Vizianagaram government general hospital.

The doctors examined him and declared that he was brought dead. The doctors suspected that he could have died due to cardiac arrest.

Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha has responded to the heart-wrenching incident and ordered a departmental inquiry.

Saivtha said that the parents were informed by the hostel warden. She expressed profound grief over the sudden death of the boy and stated that it was painful to lose a young student.

The Minister asked the Vizianagaram District BC Welfare officials to submit a detailed report on the incident. She said the State government would stand by the family of the student and would render assistance.

Minister Savitha said the exact reason for the death of the student will be known only after getting the post-mortem report.