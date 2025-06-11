Student murder case solved in Anantapur

Anantapur: In a tragic case that shocked Anantapur district, police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Kuruba Naresh, in connection with the brutal murder of an intermediate student, Tanmayi.

Naresh, a tile worker residing on 6th Road in Anantapur town, was taken into custody under U/S 103 BNS and relevant sections of the SC/ST POA Act. Tanmayi, daughter of Yerukala Lakshmipathi from Ramakrishna Colony, went missing on the night of June 3rd after stepping out to buy a soft drink due to stomach pain.

When she didn’t return, her father filed a missing complaint at Anantapur 1-Town Police Station on June 4. A lookout notice was issued across all police stations.

On June 7, her body was discovered under suspicious circumstances in agricultural fields near Gotkuru village, Kuderu Mandal. Following this, a suspicious death case was filed at Kuderu PS, and a thorough investigation was launched.

Naresh, who had developed a romantic interest in the girl over the past three months while working near her residence, had reportedly proposed marriage.

However, after Tanmayi refused his advances, citing his possessiveness and concerns about his behavior, Naresh planned the murder. On the night of June 4, he lured her to a remote location on his motorcycle and fatally struck her with stones on her back and HEAD.

The police have seized the motorcycle and murder weapons (two stones) used in the crime. Following the arrest, District SP Jagadeesh stated that all properties belonging to the accused would be attached and all government welfare schemes for his family would be cancelled. He confirmed that stern action would be taken in such crimes going forward. Meanwhile, CI Rajendranath Yadav of One Town PS has been suspended for negligence in handling the initial missing complaint.