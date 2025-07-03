Student unions demand increased seats and hostels for BC students

Anantapur: Leaders of various student unions on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the District Backward Classes Welfare Officer, urging the government to increase seats and improve hostel facilities for BC students across the district.

During the meeting, student leaders emphasised the need to reopen closed hostels in the district, particularly in areas where there is high demand. They also demanded establishment of free pre-metric girls’ hostel in Gooty town and a pre-metric girls’ hostel in Anantapur city to support underprivileged female students.

The student representatives called for the setup of hostels near schools and colleges to ensure accessibility and better living conditions for BC students. They stressed that quality infrastructure and facilities are essential to improve educational outcomes for students from backward communities.

SVSF State president BC Chakradhar Yadav, AP Student JAC sistrict president Amar Yadav, BC United Forum president Ashwarth, along with activists were present.