Student unions protest in Tirupati demanding fee reimbursement

Tirupati: A large human chain protest was organised at Annamayya Circle in Tirupati on Monday by student and youth organisations, demanding immediate release of pending fee reimbursement and Vasati Deevena funds for students pursuing degree, engineering, medical and postgraduate courses across the State.

The protestors recalled the promise made by Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh during his Yuvagalam padayatra that the controversial GO No 77 will be repealed after coming into power and flayed the delay in doing so.

Leaders such as AISF State assistant secretary Bandi Chalapathi, YSR Student wing district president Obul Reddy, other leaders Chinnam Preethi, Mallikarjun, Ramakrishna, Mohan Reddy, Asha, Uday Kumar and Praveen Kumar among others participated in the protest.

Speaking at the protest, the leaders highlighted the plight of students, who are unable to collect their certificates due to unpaid reimbursements, leading to difficulties in securing jobs or pursuing higher education. They stated that the government owes Rs 3,580 crores in fee reimbursement and Vasati Deevena dues and demanded immediate action to resolve the issue. The leaders expressed concern over students resorting to suicide due to the financial and psychological pressures caused by these delays. The protestors also criticized educational institutions for pressuring students to clear dues despite the government’s prior announcements about fund releases.

Meanwhile, TNSF Tirupati Parliamentary president K Hemant Royal said that they always support left parties affiliated students unions in their protests. But it was not proper to blame the present government which came to power only six months ago for the scholarship dues which were not paid by the previous YSRCP government. for its failure to fulfill its promises. He flayed the left wing students unions for organising protests along with the YSR students union which was responsible for all the dues and problems.