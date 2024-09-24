Students complain against HM, teachers

Guntur: Studentsof Gurukula Patasala in Vankayalapadu village complained to DSP Nageswara Rao about being forced to clean teachers’ bathrooms, receiving low-quality food, and teachers consuming banned substances.



DSP Nageswara Rao warned the headmaster Hanumantha Rao and teachers over the issues faced by students, instructed the headmaster to encourage sports. He directed the students to report issues in a complaint book anonymously and concerned sub-inspector will visit the school weekly once and check the register.