Students encouraged to take entrepreneurial path

Visakhapatnam: The Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) in Gajularega, Vizianagaram hosted a workshop ‘ignite your startup: from vision to venture’ on Monday. Organised by the department of management studies, the event witnessed active participation of faculty members and management students.

In his opening remarks, S Varoodhini, head of the department of management studies, underscored the significance of entrepreneurial mindset in today’s dynamic business landscape.

K Sai Nishanth, CEO of Atomte, who participated as a resource person, delivered an insightful session providing comprehensive guidance on ideation, validation, and scaling of startups, sharing his expertise on leveraging technology and innovation for business growth.

Further, he elaborated about critical success factors and challenges in the entrepreneurial journey, offering practical suggestions and real-world examples to inspire participants.

Underlining the importance of integrating academic learning with industry practices Dr M Sashi Bhusana Rao, director, SITAM, said they serve effectively to nurture successful entrepreneurs. He appreciated the department faculty members for conceptualising the workshop.

DV Rama Murthy, Principal of the institution subsequently addressed the gathering, highlighting the institution’s proactive approach in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, encouraging students to explore their potential in creating impactful ventures.