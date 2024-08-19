Students exhibit skills in art, skill contests

Visakhapatnam: While some came up with colourful artificial butter pots, others showcased their skills in essay writing, drawing, floral decorations and rangoli contests.

Hundreds of students belonging to different classes took part in various competitions hosted by ISKCON as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the Beach Road.

Inaugurated by ISKCON president Sambadas and director Mataji Nitaisevini, the contests were held as part of the pre-Janmashtami celebrations scheduled at ISKCON from 24th to 27th of this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambadas said that in connection with the Janmashtami celebrations, several competitions were organised for the students of Visakhapatnam. He informed that such programmes were organised for the past 24 years and they aim to commemorate the divine spirit of Janmashtami, promote Vedic culture and nurture the latent talent of the younger generation.

On Sunday, contests such as essay writing, drawing, test on Krishna Leela, recitation of Bhagavad Gita slokas, cooking, flower decoration, rangoli etc. were organised.

As many as 3,500 students from various schools of the city participated in the competitions. Mataji Nitaisevini said prize distribution is scheduled during Janmashtami celebrations. Certificates will be given to each participant.