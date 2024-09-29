Live
- Piyush Goyal to interact with leading American and Indian CEOs in US
- Tirumala Salakatla Brahmotsavams to begin on October 4, here is schedule
- Pink Power Run for awareness on breast cancer held in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy attends
- Students exhorted to work hard to scale heights
- Officials told to submit proposals for Guntur channel extension
- KIMS Ongole organises 3K walk
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes today, check the rates on 29 September, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes today, check the rates on 29 September, 2024
- AI and the future of immersive experiences: Bridging tangible and intangible heritage
- Budameru flood victims eagerly wait for compensation
Just In
Students exhorted to work hard to scale heights
Krishna University Rector Professor MV Basaveswara Rao said students can reach greater heights and achieve their goals with sheer dedication, hard work and commitment.
Vijayawada : Krishna University Rector Professor MV Basaveswara Rao said students can reach greater heights and achieve their goals with sheer dedication, hard work and commitment.
He said anything is possible with hard work and exhorted the students to set their goals and achieve. He was the chief guest at the Nalanda Degree college Freshers Day organised in a grand fashion at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Saturday.
Students enthusiastically participated in dancing, singing and other cultural programmes. They exhibited their dancing skills for Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam songs and enjoyed the Freshers Day.
Fashion show of the students was another attraction of the Day. Professor Basaveswara Rao praised the services rendered by Nalanda Degree College during the Budameru floods. College Principal Anuradha, staff, students and parents participated in the programme.