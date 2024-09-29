  • Menu
Students exhorted to work hard to scale heights

Nalanda Degree College students participating in the Freshers’ Day programme at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday

Krishna University Rector Professor MV Basaveswara Rao said students can reach greater heights and achieve their goals with sheer dedication, hard work and commitment.

Vijayawada : Krishna University Rector Professor MV Basaveswara Rao said students can reach greater heights and achieve their goals with sheer dedication, hard work and commitment.

He said anything is possible with hard work and exhorted the students to set their goals and achieve. He was the chief guest at the Nalanda Degree college Freshers Day organised in a grand fashion at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Saturday.

Students enthusiastically participated in dancing, singing and other cultural programmes. They exhibited their dancing skills for Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam songs and enjoyed the Freshers Day.

Fashion show of the students was another attraction of the Day. Professor Basaveswara Rao praised the services rendered by Nalanda Degree College during the Budameru floods. College Principal Anuradha, staff, students and parents participated in the programme.

