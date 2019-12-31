Students have gala time at Balotsav in Eluru

Eluru: About 4,200 students from 140 schools participated in the two-day-long Helapuri Balotsav which concluded on a colourful note on Tuesday. The participants have a gala time by taking part in various competitions. Creativity came to the fore as the students, sing, dance and play.

MLC Ramu Surya Rao, District Registrar Dr L Venkateshwarlu, UTF state president Shaikh Sabji, Pedavegi MEO Budavasu and others participated as chief guests on the second day.

Venkateshwarlu praised the students for sending a message to the society through their performances which have a social consciousness. He advised them to take interest in participating in cultural activities for the all-round development of their personalities.

The MLC said there was need to inculcate social service attitude among children. The students performed their skills in Kolatam on concluding day. As many as 32 teams participated in the competitions which were highlight of the day. The students prepared toys with clay, created best from waste and participated in quiz. The other events organized include Spell Bee, solo, dressing competitions.