Students issues will be discussed at Mega PTM

Nellore: District Collector O Anand said that following government’s directions, the district administration will conduct ‘Mega Parents - Teachers Meeting’ on July 10 across the district.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said it was proposed to conduct the meeting in 3,600 public and private schools and 143 colleges across the district on the day. Stating that this is the second such meeting as a meeting was already conducted earlier, to discuss the future of student community, he added that reasons for students lagging in studies will be discussed.

Collector Anand said on the same day, social forestry department will conduct planting of saplings with parents and students in the premises of their schools.

Stating that there are about 3.5 lakh students in both public and private schools and colleges in the district, the Collector appealed parents to attend the meeting without fail, as it is a better opportunity for them to discuss various issues related to their wards’ future.

DEO Balaji Rao, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Project Director Venkatasubbaiah and others were present.