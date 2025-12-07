Students selected in Infosys campus drive

Tirupati: Six final-year engineering students of Srirama Engineering College, Karakambadi Road, were selected in the Infosys Campus Placement Drive conducted under the guidance of the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA).

The selected students showcased their talent and secured placements in the reputed IT company.

College Chairman Manne Ramireddy congratulated the selected students and stated that the institution is committed to providing quality education and employment opportunities to every student. Secretary Manne Ramasubba Reddy, Director Manne Aravind Kumar Reddy, Principal Dr. K. Jayachandra, Vice Principal Dr. N. Vasu, Placement Officer T. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and the selected students were present on the occasion.