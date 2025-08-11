Students should contribute to development of their alma mater

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has urged students to contribute to the development of the schools where they studied, regardless of where they settle in future. He made these remarks on Sunday during a visit to AP Residential School at Kalva Bugga in Orvakal mandal.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector recalled his own association with the institution, noting that he sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a compound wall for the school when he served as Panchayat Raj Director. He also approved Rs 15 lakh for the construction of internal roads and Rs 33 lakh for a playground at Silver Jubilee College.

Under the PM SHRI scheme, Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned for the development of government schools in the district, with works worth Rs 12 crore already completed. Social welfare hostels have been sanctioned Rs 8 crore for repairs, 90% of which are finished. Similarly, Rs.1 crore from MPLADS and ₹50 lakh from the DMF fund were allotted for repairs to BC welfare hostels, and Rs 30 lakh was approved for playground levelling. The Collector further announced that as part of the initiative to install solar roofs in all government offices, the first such facility in the district would be set up at AP Residential School at a cost of Rs 26 lakh. He informed that a cricket stadium would be established at Jagannathagattu under the aegis of Greenko Company. He also assured arrangements for a hall at the Government General Hospital for attendants of patients. He added that the process of adopting ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ families identified under the P4 policy is nearing completion. Repairs and internal road works are also being taken up at Banavasi AP Residential School.

Earlier, Collector Ranjith interacted with his former classmates and teachers, reminiscing about his student days. He later presented appreciation certificates and incentive awards to students, who had excelled in various fields. District Education Officer Samuel Paul and other officials participated in the programme.