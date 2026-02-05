Budget 2026 focuses on applied learning, career pathways

Ganesh Kohli, Founder of the IC3 Movement, said the budget signals continuity in India’s education transformation by promoting applied learning, industry-linked education, and early career guidance. He noted that initiatives such as the establishment of content creator labs in schools, training of allied health professionals, and the development of university townships near industrial corridors aim to connect academic learning with evolving employment opportunities.

Kohli highlighted the budget’s first-time emphasis on adult mental health as a significant step, recognising well-being as essential for productivity and participation. He added that this approach aligns with ongoing initiatives by education bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which encourage integrating career awareness, decision-making skills, and mental well-being support early in the education journey.

According to Kohli, the policy focus on skilling, experiential learning, and industry exposure reflects a gradual shift away from purely exam-centric academic progression. Strengthening practical competencies and introducing students to emerging sectors can help prepare them for both higher education and changing workforce demands.

He also pointed to the proposal to set up content creator labs in thousands of schools and selected colleges under the Orange Economy initiative as a step toward creativity-led learning. Exposure to fields such as animation, gaming, and visual effects, he said, can broaden career awareness and support students in exploring new-age professional opportunities.