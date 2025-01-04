Students should strive for creativity, excellence: Collector Rajakumari

Nandyal: Students should learn analytically and experimentally rather than by rote memorization, stated district Collector G Rajakumari, at district-level Southern Science Exhibition held at SPG School in Nandyal on Friday.

The Collector emphasised the importance of understanding lessons deeply and practically and encouraged students to participate in competitions such as essay writing, elocution, painting, and science fairs to foster creativity and leadership qualities.

She advised students to enhance their knowledge beyond academic syllabus by engaging in additional curricula, which can help them excel in competitive exams. She cautioned against becoming addicted to mobile phones during free time and stressed the importance of utilizing time productively to sharpen intellect.

The Collector urged students to cultivate a positive mindset, maintain discipline, and collaborate harmoniously with teachers. Alongside academics, students should also focus on sports, arts, and acquiring life skills, she added. Sharing her own experience, she credited her success as a district collector to her active participation in competitions during her school days, encouraged by her parents and teachers.

Collector Rajakumari highlighted that participating in science fairs can provide a solid foundation for future competitive exams and urged students to enthusiastically seize such opportunities.

DEO Janardhan Reddy, Additional Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Premanth Kumar and other officials, headmasters, students and parents participated in the programme.