Students showcase talent at Samiksha-2K22

Vijayawada (NTR district): Associate General Manager of HCL Technologies Arun Babu Putta said here on Friday that opting for upcoming marketing trends will give an opportunity to lead in the IT sector. He was addressing the Samiksha-2K22 with the theme 'If you can dream it, you can make it,' the annual IT and Tech fest of the department of the MCA at Andhra Loyola College. The goal of the festival is providing a forum for students to showcase their abilities. Students from different colleges and universities had registered themselves for the event.

Sarath Chandra Thota, managing director of Sarat Chandra IAS academy, as the guest of honour, explained the connection between entrepreneurship with Business and Information Technology.

With over 10 activities, Samiksha hosted a plethora of events in two genres: technical and non-technical. The State-wide competition for six of its technical flagship activities—code tech, technical quiz, debugging, blind tech, paper presentation and poster presentation—were held on Friday, in which students demonstrated their technical talents.

As usual, a tonne of brand new activities sparked interest, delighted the senses, and revealed pupils' hidden skills. The greatest of the finest had a place to compete at this fest.

Nearly 400 students exhibited their programming skills in the 'modern' events such as Code Tech and debugging. The ideologies of participants were made to be displayed in the 'traditional' way on paper and poster presentations as a way of respecting our former culture too.

Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore, Vice-Principal Fr Lourduraj, HoD of MCA Dr Poonam, faculty members and the students of Department of MCA participated in the event.