Students showcase talent in Mini Olympics

Visakhapatnam : Engaging students in a constructive manner and encouraging them to take part in the extra-curricular activities, PEN School hosted a Mini Olympics event in the city. Aimed to promote physical fitness, teamwork and sportsmanship and provide a platform for students to showcase their talents, the event was organised for those studying from Nursery to Grade III on March 15 at the school’s Yendada premises.

Tasildhar of Devarapalli P. Lakshmi Devi attended as chief guest. The students enthusiastically participated in various fun-filled activities along with track and field events suc as relay races, mass PT, parade, hoop drill, etc.