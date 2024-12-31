Students suffer due to lack of Hindi teacher

Holagunda (Kurnool district): Shortage of Hindi teachers is causing major concern to 10th class students. Only one Hindi teacher in place of two teachers is managing to overcome the situation. As many as 282 students are appearing tenth exam next year.

About 1,859 students, from class 6 to 10, are studying at Holagunda Zilla Parishad High School. There are three media - English, Kannada and Urdu, 336 are studying Kannada as second language and the remaining have Hindi as second language.

Around 282 students (216 from English, 55 Kannada and 11 from Urdu medium) are appearing 10th exam.

There is only teacher to teach Hindi to 142 students of 10th class, which is causing extreme pressure and challenge both to the teacher and students.

When The Hans India enquired School Headmaster NMD Nazeer Ahmed about the shortage of Hindi teachers, he said earlier there were two Hindi teachers. But one teacher went on leave, forcing the single teacher to teach to all students of all classes.

He further said that the issue was taken to the notice of the district Collector during a meeting and the Collector assured to solve the problem. Unfortunately, the promise was still unaddressed.

On the other hand, parents are urging for the appointment of volunteers so that students will not suffer.

During a recent meeting held with the MEOs, the district Collector has ordered to ensure cent per cent result in 10th exams. He also gave 100 days plan to overcome the situation.