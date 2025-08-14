Students take mass pledge against drug abuse

Vijayawada: The National Service Scheme (NSS) units of Andhra Loyola College organised a Mass Pledge against Drug Abuse on Wednesday in front of the Intermediate and PG Colleges. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from NSS volunteers and was aimed at spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse, promoting vigilance, and fostering a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The programme was conducted in collaboration with EAGLE (Anti-Drug Task Force) and Navajeevan Bala Bhavan Society.

Addressing the gathering, Fr B Suresh, Fr K Prabhudas and Shekar from Navajeevan Bala Bhavan inspired the students to take a firm stand against drugs. Circle Inspector from the District Eagle team Nagarjuna urged the youth to remain alert and work collectively for a drug-free society.

The event was coordinated by NSS programme officers Dr A Samuel Dayakar, Dr K Shekar, Dr R John, K Prakasa Rao, Dr V Satyanarayana and Dr D Bhaskar. Members of the Eagle Police Team, staff from Navajeevan Bala Bhavan, and NSS volunteers also participated.