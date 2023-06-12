Students to get Vidya Kanuka kits from today

Tirupati/Kadapa: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the school education department to distribute the Vidya Kanuka kits in a festive atmosphere from Monday. The schools in the state will be reopened on Monday and the government has already announced that the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits will be distributed to the students from the reopening day itself. The officials have made arrangements accordingly in the district.

The statewide Vidya Kanuka kits distribution programme will be held from Palnadu district in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part. In the district, the kits will be distributed by public representatives in their respective areas. The Mandal education officers were asked to ensure the participation of the parents also to in this programme.

The Collector said the quality check of the kits was already completed and kits with poor quality or damaged or defective will not be distributed to students. If any defective kits are found at the time of distribution, they should be removed and new kits will be given. It is estimated that there will be 1,66,659 students from class I to X in the district. Each one of them will be given three pairs of uniforms, 1,21,648 belts for girl students from class 1 to 5 and boys from class 1 to 10, pictorial dictionaries for 13,957 class 1 students and Oxford dictionaries for 19,380 class 6 students and 9,45,828 notebooks for class 6-10 students,

All the students will be provided with school bags, shoes and socks, workbooks for class 1-5 students and textbooks for class 1-10 students. According to Samagra Shiksha district officer GM Suresh, the government has paid transportation charges for distributing the kits from mandal headquarters to schools at the rate of Rs 11.18 per student. Arrangements have been made to distribute the kits from Monday and they have already reached the schools. To distribute the kits properly to all pupils, four committees have been working in the district and quality walls are there in all 34 mandals.

In Kadapa, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that the administration has completed all necessary arrangements for distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits in the district on Monday.

In a press note released on Sunday, the collector said that under 4th phase of programme, Rs 40 crore worth items like 3 pairs of uniforms, 2 pairs of socks, 1 pair shoe, one bag, belt, textbooks, notebooks, dictionary for 1,58,156 students would be distributed.

Apart from 66,997 students (both boys and girls) in 1,642 primary schools, 15,434 students in 142 upper primary schools, 75,725 students in 310 high schools, in total 1,58,156 students would be benefited under JVK in the district. He said these kits would be distributed through biometric authentication system. He said that Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, MLCs, Municipal Commissioner and other public representatives would participate in the event.