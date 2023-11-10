Students told to share thoughts to overcome stress

Vijayawada: Maris Stella College in association with city-based Youth Empowerment Centre (YEC) organised an orientation session on the college premises on Thursday for the benefit of Intermediate students in order to strengthen the mental well-being of youth and to address issues related to stress and suicide.

A certified mind lecturer and psychologist Kim Somang of South Korea is the resource person who informed the students to overcome stress and keep away from taking extreme decisions like committing suicide.

Emphasising on gaining self-confidence, fostering positive relationships and togetherness, she said that caring and sharing thoughts will bring solace to people who are facing stress. The healthy mind set is the main asset for healthy well being, said Kim Somang.

In essence, the orientation programme seeks to guide individuals towards overcoming challenges and leading a fulfilling life. Vice-Principal Dr D Ramakrishna along with coordinators Swapna and Padmavathi and YEC members Soumya Joseph and Asha Joseph participated in the programme.