Students urged to follow Ambedkar’s ideals
Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha called on students to draw inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar and strive for success through education. Speaking at Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Government Boys Welfare Hostel in Veludurthy on Monday, he paid floral tributes and highlighted Ambedkar’s fight against social discrimination and his role as the architect of the Indian Constitution.
The Collector shared his own journey from a local school student to his current position, encouraging students to aim high. He also announced Rs 7 crore for Social Welfare Hostel renovations and Rs 1.5 crore for BC hostels.
