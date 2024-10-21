Students urged to keep surroundings clean

Vijayawada: Film act or Posani Sudhir Babu participated as the chief guest at the ‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ programme organised by the Income Tax department at the Central Revenue offices on Sunday. Income Tax department officials, staff and several hundred students participated in the walkathon organised to mark the ‘Swacchta Hi Seva’ programme. He flagged off the walkathon at the Income Tax office.



Addressing the gathering, Sudhir Babu has urged the students to create awareness among the people on Swatcchata Hi Seva programme and stressed the need to keep their homes and surroundings clean. He said that he was born in Vijayawada and there is a lot of change in the city and stated that the city looks very clean now compared to the past.

Income Tax chief commissioner Veerender Mehta said he was delighted with the participation of a large number of students in the Swachata Hi Seva Walkathon programme in Vijayawada.

Hyderabad Income Tax chief commissioner B Suresh said people should get aware of the Swacchta Hi Seva programmes.

Vijayawada Income Tax principal commissioner Sunita B has urged the students to increase greenery and maintain hygiene.