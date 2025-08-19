Students warned against ragging

Krishna university (Machilipatnam): Senior Civil Judge KV Ramakrishnaiah, who is also the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, warned students that engaging in the “perverse game” of ragging can ruin their lives. He delivered the keynote address at an anti-ragging and anti-drugs awareness programme organised by the Krishna University College of Engineering. “Ragging, which originated in medical colleges in England, has spread to our country and become a monstrous act that puts lives at risk, leading governments to enact strict laws,” Ramakrishnaiah stated. He also highlighted the danger of drug abuse among youth and urged everyone to work together to curb it. ML Rani, Project Director for the District Women and Child Welfare Department, advised junior students to be vigilant, noting that ragging often begins under the guise of “fresher’s parties.”

Sub-inspector of the Women’s Police Station Ramesh Babu explained that those involved in drug trafficking and consumption use special code words.

He urged students to report any suspicious activity. Babu warned that drug use directly impacts the central nervous system. The event, presided over by Engineering College Principal Dr Vijayakumari, was attended by Registrar Prof N Usha and Legal Aid Defense Counsel in-charge Musalaiah, along with faculty and students.