Students worry over possible closure of AU centre

Rajamahendravaram: Rumours that the Andhra University Study Centre functioning at the Government Arts College here may be closed soon have created anxiety among students pursuing degree and postgraduate courses through distance education. The concern grew after three staff members working at the centre were recently transferred and asked to report to Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

At present, these three staff members are the only employees at the centre. The AU Study Centre in Rajamahendravaram was established in 1975. It was closed for approximately two years, from 2021 to 2024, and was revived in November 2024 following the formation of the coalition government. Currently, around 400 students are enrolled at the centre, including about 150 postgraduate students and 250 undergraduate students.

Through fees collected from these students, the centre has generated around Rs 36 lakh in revenue for Andhra University. Students said the distance education centre is very useful for those from poor backgrounds. They pointed out that the fees here are lower than regular course fees, making it accessible to economically weaker students, those who discontinued studies earlier, small employees and homemakers. The centre caters to students from both East and West Godavari districts.

Students fear that if the centre is closed, they will be forced to travel to Visakhapatnam even for minor academic needs. They said the Rajamahendravaram centre provides information and services related to weekend classes, practical sessions, examination schedules, fee payments and submission of assignments. Certificates are also issued here.

Recently, students under the banner of the SFI staged a protest demanding that the AU Study Centre in Rajamahendravaram be continued without interruption.