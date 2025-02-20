Subhas assures better services in ESI hospitals

Tirupati : Minister for labour, factories and insurance medical services Vasamsetti Subhash announced that all necessary measures are being taken to provide better medical services for workers in the state. On Wednesday afternoon, he conducted a surprise inspection of the Employee State Insurance (ESI) Hospital here.

During his visit, the minister examined various hospital departments, including the Outpatient Block, Emergency department, OP registration and other units. He expressed satisfaction with the increase in outpatient registrations from 150 to 350 and inpatient admissions from 30 to 53 since his last visit in November.

The minister lauded the efforts of the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr M Syam Babu, who personally spent around Rs 5 lakh to procure lab kits, reagents, and other necessary equipment that had been unavailable for the past five years.

He urged other hospitals and dispensaries in the state to take inspiration from the Tirupati ESI Hospital and work towards providing better medical services for workers. He also announced that secondary and tertiary referral medical services at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, which had been inaccessible to ESI workers in districts like Rayalaseema and Nellore for over six years, would soon be made available. He further stated that steps are being taken to improve lab services and inpatient care in all ESI hospitals across the state.

Addressing staffing issues, Subhash revealed that recruitment efforts are underway to fill long-vacant nursing and paramedical positions in the insurance medical services department. He emphasised that negligence in the ESI sector would not be tolerated and assured that dedicated personnel working for the institution’s development would not be overlooked.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Dr M Syam Babu, chief surgeon and resident medical officer Dr A V S Prasad, and other officials.