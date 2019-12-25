Subsidised onion supply ends in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Supply of onion on subsidy has come to a halt for the last three days in the district. But onion was sold on subsidy in some district till stocks lasted on Sunday and Monday.



The government started supplying onion on subsidy when the price of staple went up to Rs 100 a kg. The onion was sold on subsidy at the rate of Rs 25 a kg in Rythu Bazaars in the district from November 24 to the poor initially. Later it was extended to all customers.

In Srikakulam district, initially subsidised onion supply had started in Srikakulam, Amudalavalasa and Kotabommali Rythu bazaars.

In Srikakulam district, in addition to three Rythu Bazaars, onion supply was launched at 11 AMCs in Budumuru, Ponduru, Rajam, Palakonda, Pathapatnam, Hiramandal, Narasannapeta, jalumuru, Palasa, Kanchili and Itchapuram across the district.

"At present onion stocks are not available in the District. We have no information when the fresh stocks will arrive," said Assistant Director (AD) for Marketing B Srinivasa Rao.

M Swathi, Ch Sanjivi, T Anuradha, L Sridevi, residents of Srikakulam city took exception to non-availability of subsidised onion.