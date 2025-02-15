Suchitra, Shashank showcase AP’s cultural heritage

Rajamahendravaram: Two NSS volunteers P Suchitra and G Sai Shashank from Rajamahendravaram had a unique opportunity to represent Andhra Pradesh’s cultural heritage at the National Integration Camp held from February 3 to 9 at YN College, West Godavari district.

The camp was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Regional Directorate of NSS, Hyderabad, and brought together 200 participants from 12 States across India. Suchitra and Shashank both are students of GIET School of Pharmacy, Rajamahendravaram.

The student volunteers played an active role in introducing the diverse traditions of Andhra Pradesh to their peers. They shared insights into the State’s rituals, folklore, dance forms and cultural practices through engaging demonstrations and performances.

Their participation not only highlighted the rich heritage of Andhra Pradesh but also helped foster a deeper sense of national unity among the attendees.

Speaking about their experience, Suchitra and Shashank said the camp was an eye-opener in terms of understanding and embracing India’s cultural diversity. They emphasised how the event strengthened the spirit of unity in diversity and created lasting bonds among NSS volunteers from different States.

At the conclusion of the camp, the volunteers received certificates of participation from M Ramakrishna, Regional Director, NSS Hyderabad. Their efforts were appreciated by GIET Pharmacy Principal Dr MD Dhanaraju, NSS Programme Officer Shaik Meera and faculty members.