Suhana wins national target ball c’ship

Banaganapalle: Sheikh Suhana, an eighth-grade student from Nehru English Medium High School, Banaganapalle, has brought laurels to Andhra Pradesh by playing a pivotal role in securing first place at the National Target Ball Championships held in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Recognising her achievement, Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy personally felicitated Suhana at his office on Monday. He praised her outstanding performance and lauded her contribution to the Andhra Pradesh team, which emerged as the national champion in the tournament conducted from April 25 to 29.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Suhana’s success is a matter of pride not only for the State but also for the Banaganapalle constituency. He commended her for earning a place in the State team and representing it with distinction at the national level.

Janardhan Reddy also appreciated the role of Suhana’s parents, the management of Nehru High School, and her physical education teachers in nurturing her talent. He assured that the State government remains committed to supporting and developing sports and young athletes.

School correspondent Koduru Harinath Reddy, academic director Koduru Kamal Teja Reddy, managing director Koduru Raviteja Reddy, and the school’s physical education staff also congratulated Suhana, expressing their happiness over her achievement.