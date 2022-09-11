Suicides do not provide solutions to problems: SP

Bapatla: On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, Bapatla district police in association with Indian Medical Association and Indian Psychiatric Society AP took part in rallies.

Awareness programmes were also conducted throughout the district and people were educated not to commit suicide under any circumstances.

Addressing a meeting organised here, SP Vakul Jindal said that many people commit suicide for petty reasons and added that suicides do not proide solutions for problems.

He further said, "When we get suicide thought, we should remember our parents who worked hard to bring us up and think about family." Efforts should be made to get the problems solved peacefully, he said.

He suggested to the youth to do physical exercises, develop passion for sports and read good books to keep the negative thoughts away. He called upon students to spend time with parents and family members instead of spending time on cell phones.