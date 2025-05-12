Sujatha takes charge as EO of Simhachalam devasthanam

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Commissioner of Endowments N Sujatha took charge as Executive Officer (full additional charge) of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Sunday.

Sujatha, who was appointed as the EO of Simhachalam Devasthanam, had a darshan of the Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Assistant executive officer N Anand Kumar and chief priest Srinivasacharyulu accorded welcome to the new EO in a traditional manner. The EO took part in a special puja at the sanctum sanctorum.

Last year, the Deputy Commissioner served as Simhachalam EO for five days from September 17 to 21. However, it is unknown how long she will continue as the EO of Simhachalam.

V. Trinadha Rao, who was appointed as the EO of the temple, went on a three-month-long leave. He is scheduled to join duty on June 1.

In the wake of the recent Simhachalam wall collapse incident, will Trinadha Rao continue as the EO after his leave or not turns out to be a million dollar question.

In the wake of the suspension of the EE, DEE and AE of Simhachalam Devasthanam, B. Rambabu, who is currently working at the Devasthanam downhill, has also been given the additional responsibility of EE uphill.

Also, AE Sunkara Tataji has been given the responsibility of the DEE (in-charge).