Live
- CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Kuppam
- T20 World Cup: Warner's international career comes to an end after Australia's exit
- Shravan Month 2024: Dates, Significance, and Rituals
- Om Birla is NDA's pick for LS Speaker, may be first BJP leader to serve coveted post twice
- Russia hopes South Korea 'calmly' accepts treaty with North Korea
- Gupt Navratri 2024: Arrival of Goddess Durga on a Horse
- Indian automotive & ancillary sector to reach Rs 15 lakh crore, create over 19 million jobs
- Sonia Gandhi was present in PM House when decision to impose Emergency was taken: BJP
- Apple Rejects Meta AI Chatbot, Choose OpenAI's ChatGPT for iOS 18
- Shravani Mela 2024: Enhanced Facilities for Devotees in Deoghar
Just In
Sumit Kumar takes over as Chittoor Collector
Sumit Kumar assumed charge as Chittoor district Collector at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Chittoor: Sumit Kumar assumed charge as Chittoor district Collector at the Collectorate here on Monday. The 2014 batch civil servant was hitherto working as West Godavari district Collector while the government transferred him and posted as Chittoor Collector. The incumbent Collector Sagili Shanmohan was transferred as Kakinada Collector.
On the occasion of assuming charge, priests from Sri Kanipakam Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam blessed Sunit Kumar with vedic hymns. DRO B Pullaiah, DWMA PD N Rajasekhar, collectorate AO Venkateswarlu, Kanipakam EO Venkatesu, revenue association collectorate unit president Parthasarathi and others welcomed the new Collector.
After assuming charge at his chambers, Sumit Kumar said that he will give top priority for the redressal of public grievances and will focus on resolving drinking water and land issues. The government policies will be implemented transparently.