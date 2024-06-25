Sumit Kumar takes over as Chittoor Collector

Chittoor: Sumit Kumar assumed charge as Chittoor district Collector at the Collectorate here on Monday. The 2014 batch civil servant was hitherto working as West Godavari district Collector while the government transferred him and posted as Chittoor Collector. The incumbent Collector Sagili Shanmohan was transferred as Kakinada Collector.

On the occasion of assuming charge, priests from Sri Kanipakam Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam blessed Sunit Kumar with vedic hymns. DRO B Pullaiah, DWMA PD N Rajasekhar, collectorate AO Venkateswarlu, Kanipakam EO Venkatesu, revenue association collectorate unit president Parthasarathi and others welcomed the new Collector.

After assuming charge at his chambers, Sumit Kumar said that he will give top priority for the redressal of public grievances and will focus on resolving drinking water and land issues. The government policies will be implemented transparently.