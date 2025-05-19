Summer camp concludes

Eluru: The closing ceremony of the 15-day summer camp, jointly organised by the AVR Vigyan Kendra and Helapuri Balotsavam Committee, was held at ARDGK High School on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Kendra Secretary Gudipati Narasimha Rao. Helapuri Balotsavam Invitation Committee Chairman Adusumilli Nirmala, Balotsavam Committee President Alapati Nageswara Rao, ‘Manavata’ District President Devineni Bhaskara Rao, Secretary PD Ratnakar Rao and AVR Vigyan Kendra Committee Member P Anjaneyulu were present as the chief guests in the meeting.

The students performed magic under the guidance of magician Kovali Srinivas. The students demonstrated the paper crafts taught by the paper crafts trainer teacher PL Nageswara Rao. Retired teacher S Kasturi Rao sang and explained poems about friendship, affection, and good lives. Retired teacher KV Narayana Rao explained the efforts of the children to write stories and poems. The paper crafts made by the students decorated the stage. The organisers felicitated the students who learned better than others in their respective subjects and displayed their skills by giving them medals and certificates of appreciation. The summer training was coordinated by K Janani, Supervisor of Helapuri Social Centre.