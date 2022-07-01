Summer Knowledge Camp concludes

Jaggaiahpet (NTR District): The Grade-1 branch library here under the aegis of Librarian Aleti Prabha organised six-week-long Summer Knowledge Camp for students in English handwriting, spoken English, tips to understand mathematics, drawing, painting, craft, moral stories reading, newspapers and magazines reading among others. The camp concluded on Thursday.

Several teachers of Government schools including Dosapati Nageswara Rao, T Vinod, T Prasad Babu and Torraguntapalem village Librarian Y Mallika extended valuable guidance to the students in the camp during the last 45 days.

Jaggaiahpet Municipal chairman Rangapuram Raghavendra, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function conducted on the premises of the library, appreciated the students for availing the opportunity of attending the summer camp for very useful purpose and advised them to study well to come up in their lives.

Municipal vice-chairperson Tummala Prabhakar said that extending financial help of Rs 15,000 under Amma Vodi scheme to one student in a family is very helpful to economically poor families.

Another municipal vice-chairperson Hafeezunnisa advised the students to study well and bring good name to schools and parents.

Municipal councillors Manohar and Ramalakshmi, co-opted member Khader Babu and retired manager of Indian Overseas Bank KBG Tilak also spoke on the occasion.

Certificates and prizes were distributed to 50 students through the dignitaries.