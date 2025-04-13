Summer special trains to clear extra rush of passengers

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, East Coast Railway will be operating special trains between Visakhapatnam–Kurnool City- Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam - Tirupati - Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam - SMV Bengaluru.

Visakhapatnam – Kurnool City Special Express (08545) will leave Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on Tuesdays from April 15 to May 27. It will reach Kurnool City at 9.35 am (seven trips).

In return, Kurnool city – Visakhapatnam Special Express (08546) will leave Kurnool City at 4.10 pm on Wednesdays from April 16 to May 28. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 8 am the next day (seven trips).

The train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Markapur, Cumbum, Giddalur, Diguvametta, Nandyal and Dhone between Visakhapatnam –Kurnool city. Special trains between Visakhapatnam–SMV Bengaluru

Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru Special Express train (08581) will leave Visakhapatnam at 3.20 pm on Sundays till May 25. It will reach SMV Bengaluru the next day at 12.45 noon.

In return, SMV Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Special Express (08582) train will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on Mondays from April 14 to May 26 which will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 1.30 pm.

The train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Yelamanchili, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpetai, Kuppam, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru- Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam special

The train No. Visakhapatnam-Tirupati (08547) weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 pm from April 16 to May 28. It will reach Tirupati the next day at 9.15 am (seven trips).

In return, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam (08548) weekly special will leave Tirupati at 9.50 pm on Thursdays from April 17 to May 29 and it will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 11.30 am.

The train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchali, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.