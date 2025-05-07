Summer sports camp for children inaugurated

Ongole: The Prakasam district police department launched its ‘Summer Sports and Games Coaching Camp-2025’ for the children at the Police Parade Ground in Ongole on Tuesday. The District Superintendent of Police, AR Damodar, officially inaugurated the camp by starting a football session and personally engaged with the children in a tug-of-war game, much to their delight.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP explained that this annual summer holiday camp is designed to promote mental wellness, sports interest, and skill development among children. He said that this year’s camp will run from May 6 to June 5, with sessions held twice daily, from 6:30 am to 8:30 am and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, timings may vary depending on heat intensity. Children of the police personnel and students at various schools and colleges can participate in the camp, he said.

The SP emphasised that the camp aims to provide a special and exciting experience for children during their summer vacation.

Sports and games are not just for entertainment, they are essential for physical and mental development, the SP said. He observed that through sports, children can learn valuable lessons about discipline, teamwork, leadership qualities, and accepting defeat gracefully, while also making new friends.

SP Damodar encouraged the parents to help discover and nurture their children’s hidden athletic talents. He added that with proper encouragement, sports enthusiasts can reach great heights in the future. Physical fitness is particularly crucial in today’s environment, and sports contribute to both mental and physical well-being.

The police department is taking special measures to encourage athletes within police families. The summer camp offers activities including football, tug of war, shuttle badminton, running, yoga, and other sports. Training will be provided by Head Constable Rajendra, who serves as President of the Police Children’s Committee, along with various national-level athletes.

The event was attended by Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, AR DSP Srinivasarao, SB Inspector Raghavendra, RIs Ramana Reddy and Sitarami Reddy, AR SIs, and athletes.