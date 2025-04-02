Summer water tubs for animals in 780 habitations

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha said drinking water tubs will be set up in 780 habitations in the district this summer for animals. He said the work of water tubs will be taken up under the MNREGS and will be beneficial to the animals.

Collector along with Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya laid the foundation for setting up a water tub near Nandigama on Tuesday. He asked the officials to submit the details of the locations where the water tubs can be set up for the animals. He said the animals need not suffer in summer and asked the officials to take care to arrange the tubs. He said works related to setting up of water tubs started in 143 locations on Tuesday and added that each tub costs Rs 33,000.