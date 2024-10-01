Sunrays fall on Sri Suryanarayana Swamy diety at Arasavalli Temple

A divine spectacle unfolded at the historic Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Arasavalli on Tuesday morning, as devotees gathered to witness a miraculous event where the sun's rays illuminated the moolavirat (main idol) of the deity. At precisely 6:20 AM, golden light cascaded over the idol for approximately six minutes, touching everything from the Lord’s feet to his head.

Hundreds of devotees had started arriving as early as 3:00 AM to ensure they were present for this auspicious occasion. The phenomenon occurs biannually during Uttarayanam and Dakshinayanam, specifically around October 1, 2, and March 9, 10. Temple authorities indicate that this event symbolizes the divine connection between the sun and the deity, believed to bestow blessings upon those who witness it.









The temple’s location plays a crucial role in this miraculous occurrence. The distance from the temple gopuram to the main idol is around 350 feet. Observers marveled at how the rays managed to traverse past the ramparts, mandapam, and dwaja pillar to touch the moolavirat.

Devotees participated in special pooja ceremonies, expressing their gratitude for the celestial blessing bestowed upon the idol. Many believe that witnessing the illumination of Suryanarayana Swamy during this time brings prosperity and good fortune, contributing to the influx of visitors from across the two Telugu states.