Suo motu cases will be filed against those threatening IAS, IPS officers: Dy CM

Guntur: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment K Pawan Kalyan warned that the State government will book suo motu cases against YSRCP leaders if they threaten IAS and IPS officers.

He expressed ire on former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over his outbursts on the DGP and Tirupati SP. He found fault with the YSRCP chief for threatening the DGP and the SP.

Pawan was speaking to the mediapersons after paying tributes to martyrs of the forest department at Aranya Bhavan here on Sunday. He said 23 forest department personnel sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties.

He assured that he will extend full support to the forest officials and staff in the protection of forests. He assured that he will collect donations to the tune of Rs five crore from various sections and give it to the forest department.

He said pylons need to be set up as a mark of respect to forest martyrs. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the coalition government was committed to providing security to women. Pawan said that the NDA government in the State would provide security if PCC president Y S Sharmila seeks protection.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that Jagan had threatened Tirupati SP Subbarayudu and warned the police officer that action would be taken against him when the YSRCP returns to power.

As a former Chief Minister, Y S Jagan, should act with responsibility, Pawan said.

He alleged that during his tenure as the Chief Minister, Jagan had told the IAS and IPS officers that he would remain in power continuously for 20 years and he had “forced them” to commit mistakes.