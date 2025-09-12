‘Super Six-Super Hit’ rally a political drama, says Venkatarami Reddy

Anantapur: YSRCP Anantapur district president Anant Venkatarami Reddy strongly criticized TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, dismissing the recent “Super Six-Super Hit” rally as a political spectacle backed by officials.

Addressing a press meet at the YSRCP district office, he alleged that IAS officers were being misused under Naidu’s leadership and turned into “Ayyas.”

Reddy ridiculed Naidu’s claim that 90% of the “Super Six” promises were fulfilled within 15 months, calling it “laughable.”

He pointed out that only a few schemes were partially implemented, while promises such as 20 lakh jobs, ₹3,000 unemployment allowance, and ₹1,500 monthly support for women had not reached beneficiaries.

He credited former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy for completing major irrigation projects like Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari, which brought Krishna waters to Anantapur, enabled horticulture growth, and facilitated the entry of Kia Motors.

“If Naidu had completed even 50% of these projects between 1995–2004, Rayalaseema would have secured assured water allocations,” he said.

He accused Chandrababu of reducing pensions, privatizing medical education, promoting liquor and sand mafias, and burdening the state with ₹2 lakh crore debt in just 15 months.

He also criticized Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders for remaining silent on promises such as a second capital and High Court for Rayalaseema.

“Chandrababu’s politics are built on lies and betrayal. He is ‘super hit’ only in deceiving people,” Reddy remarked.