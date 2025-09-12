Super Six-Super Hits public meeting marks new direction for Rayalaseema

Anantapur: The “Super Six-Super Hit” public meeting held in Anantapur has been hailed as a defining moment for Rayalaseema’s future by TDP State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the media, he said that 90% of the promises announced under the “Super Six” agenda in Rajahmundry had already been fulfilled, proving the meeting was not just “Super Six,” but truly a “Super Hit.”

Taking aim at former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivasa Rao alleged that he confined himself to fake propaganda through social media, failing to deliver on key promises. “He spoke of three capitals but established none. He shed tears over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant but could not bring even a rupee from the Centre. In contrast, the coalition government, with central support, mobilised ₹14,000 crore and revived the plant to 80% operational capacity,” he noted.

Highlighting Anantapur’s transformation, he said: “NTR sowed the seeds, and Chandrababu Naidu’s vision ensured results. Drip irrigation made Anantapur a horticultural hub, Kia Motors turned it into an automobile hub, and now it is set to emerge as India’s largest aerospace hub.”

He credited Naidu for conceptualising the Handri-Neeva project, which brought 3,850 cusecs of water to the district, enabling irrigation through projects like Jeedipalli and Bhairavanithippa.

“Rayalaseema’s resurgence is possible only with a double-engine government driven by Naidu’s experience, Pawan Kalyan’s support, and the Union government’s cooperation,” he asserted.