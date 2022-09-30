Supply of fortified rice in all dists from May

Vijayawada: AP State Food Commission (APSFC) Chairman Chitta Vijay Prathap Reddy stated that the APSFC has been working hard to ensure food security to every eligible person in the State as per the National Food Security Act (NFSA-2013). He released a poster regarding NFSA to bring awareness among the public as well as the officials concerned over the Act at State Food Commission office in Vijayawada on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman claimed that they were taking needful steps towards resolving the shortcomings regarding implementing the food schemes. He said that he had been conducting field visits since took charge as the chairman in the State and so far, organised 273 field visits in 15 districts and remaining districts will be covered by December.

The Chairman apprised that during the visits, he observed the implementation process of mid-day meal scheme, welfare hostel students' menus and PM-MVY schemes across the State. He further informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been expensing thousands of crores of rupees to food-related schemes like supplying of ration rice, giving nutrition food in Anganwadis, Jaganna Gorumudda to students.

Vijay Prathap Reddy said that the government is supplying fortified rice to seven districts and clarified that this rice has Vitamin-B12, iron, and folic acids. He disclosed that this rice will be supplied to all districts from next May. He appealed to the public to complain to 949055117 or 155235 toll free numbers, in case they face or find any difficulties in the implementation of these schemes.

Commissioner Vijay Prathap Reddy stated that they would supply one lakh stickers to paste on the premises of the government

offices, ration shops, hostels and the schools. He said that every district would be supplied three thousand posters, which contained

the phone numbers for raising complaints.

Food Commission Deputy Director P Suresh, accounts officer KVS Sharma, Administrative officer P Vani and others are present on the occasion.